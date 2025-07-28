Since launching in 2021, Sports Entertainment Tours has built a strong reputation for delivering bespoke travel experiences to some of the world’s most sought-after sporting and entertainment events

Belfast Sports Entertainment Tours has announced a major partnership with Hays Travel, the UK’s largest independent travel agent, in a move that will significantly expand access to premium sports and entertainment travel experiences across the country.

These include Premier League football, Formula 1, rugby, cricket, tennis, golf, horse racing, and highly sought-after concert tickets. The company caters to all budgets, from once-in-a-lifetime trips to unlimited bespoke itineraries, and proudly boasts a 5- star Trustpilot rating that reflects its commitment to outstanding customer satisfaction.

Earlier this year, Sports Entertainment Tours launched a dedicated US sports travel offering, providing exclusive access and tailored experiences for major American sporting events. Whether it’s an NBA game in New York, the Super Bowl, or a baseball game in Boston, many clients now choose to tag a sporting event onto a family holiday - turning an already exciting trip into a well-rounded, unforgettable experience for everyone.

John Boyde, managing director at Sports Entertainment Tours, said: “Our business has grown significantly over the past 18 months across corporate, public, group hospitality, and trade sectors. That growth has been built on the core values of trust and outstanding service - principles that guide every client interaction.

"Partnering with Hays Travel, which has over 500 retail branches and thousands of homeworkers, will greatly enhance our reach within the agency channel, allowing even more customers to benefit from the personalised support and reliable service we’re known for.”

Sports Entertainment Tours’ sister company, Sports Pro Travel, brings added strength in managing high-volume group travel for professional sports teams around the world, demonstrating the group’s proven capability in delivering seamless, large-scale logistics.

Jordan McCluskey, travel trade commercial manager, added: “We’ve grown from working with just a few agencies in Northern Ireland to partnering with most independent agencies there, along with select agencies across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

"So many agencies trust us because we become an extension of their team - providing quick responses, tailored support, and a level of care that makes all the difference. Partnering with Hays Travel is a major step forward in our agency growth.”