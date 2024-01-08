Responsible, a streetwear resale marketplace based in Belfast, made the prestigious list having managed to raise the largest amount of seed capital ever achieved in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland start-up has been placed on this years coveted top 100 UK business list!

Responsible, a streetwear resale marketplace based in Belfast, made the prestigious list having managed to raise the largest amount of seed capital ever achieved in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s longest-running index, the Startups 100, showcases the top 100 new UK businesses which exhibit innovation, solid financials, opportunity in their market, a great concept and a strong customer base or following.

The UK’s longest-running index of the most promising new startups, the Startups 100, has released its 2024 line up and this year includes Responsible, a Belfast-based streetwear resale marketplace that’s revolutionising sustainable fashion consumption. Pictured are founders Mark Dowds and Mitch Doust with the team including Taylor May, Fra McEldowney, Ciarán Jordan and Mark Rabo

Run by Startups.co.uk, the 2024 listing ranked Responsible in 58th place for its revolutionising sustainable fashion consumption.

Founded by Mark Dowds and Mitch Doust in 2020, Responsible uses advanced AI to create a platform where fashion and footwear items are bought, renewed and resold, boosting the second-hand apparel market.

Dowds made a conscious decision to base Responsible in Belfast, not London, to support the local economy and showcase the city as an exceptional tech hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Responsible advanced trading platform makes managed resale 10 times more cost-efficient and five times faster for the mass market. Additionally, its partnerships with eco-conscious brands and charity initiatives underscore its commitment to making a positive social and environmental impact.

Looking ahead, Responsible plans to expand its global presence, attract a larger user base of sustainability-conscious consumers, diversify its product offerings, and make reductions in fashion waste and carbon emissions.

Delighted with the listing, the founders explained: “By combining advanced AI and ML technologies with a sustainability-focused approach, its dedication to sell-through, rather than volume accumulation, promotes a more sustainable fashion ecosystem.”

​To support the launch of this year’s list, Startups.co.uk also surveyed 546 UK small businesses on their outlook for 2024. It found that despite economic woes, 50% of firms based in Northern Ireland feel optimistic about the year ahead, compared to one fifth (20%) who feel pessimistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Startups 100 Index has been running for the last 16 years, spanning all industries with the final list championing a huge range of inventive and original ideas.

In previous years the Startups 100 index has predicted the success of huge names such as Monzo, Deliveroo and Notonthehighstreet, so it is an extraordinary achievement for Responsible to have ranked on this renowned list.

Managing editor of Startups.co.uk, Richard Parris, explained: “The ingenuity and innovation of the brands featuring in our annual Startups 100 index never ceases to amaze, and this year is no exception. Despite the crises of the past couple of years, we’ve seen some incredible businesses from every corner of the UK in our rankings. They may be tackling different challenges to one another, but there’s a shared mood of opportunity and an optimism for the year ahead that’s invigorating to see as we begin 2024.

"Responsible certainly catches the eye as a streetwear start-up with one eye on sustainability, and the other on AI-powered machine learning. But, behind the scenes, it has a financial success story that’s just as compelling – raising an amazing $6.6m in seed round funding. We all know the wastefulness of fast fashion buying. It’s great to see instead a fast growth fashion company that’s focused on the huge potential of the pre-worn clothing market.”