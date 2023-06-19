Louise Adams from Glarryford was one of 10 all-Ireland winners to emerge from the Yes You Can female enterprise programme, who pitched live in the Slieve Donard Hotel, Co. Down, for additional funding to support their entrepreneurial endeavours.

Louise scooped the Northern Ireland prize with her business Cultshe as voted by the audience, and walked away with £2,000 to support the development of her business.

Cultshe is a clothing and lifestyle brand for the female rural worker and women who love the countryside.

Lorraine Acheson, managing director at the WIB Group, said: “It’s a real privilege to help propel the next generation of women-led start-ups at what was our 7th All-Island Entrepreneurs Conference. On behalf of the Women in Business team, I would like to congratulate all our Yes You Can finalists who demonstrated not only their innovation but their courage and determination to pitch live to an all-island audience.”

A stage for start-up success, the Women in Business All-Island Entrepreneurs Conference welcomed over 300 delegates from all across Ireland, including business owners and entrepreneurs, to promote cross border opportunities.

The only all-island conference on the entrepreneurial scene, event host Naomh McElhatton welcomed a line-up of inspirational speakers to the stage, including Alex Depledge MBE (Resi), Norah Casey (Planet Woman and former RTE Dragon), Aisling Bremner (top NI marketing consultant), Francesca Morelli (VAVA Influence) and Melanie Breslin (The Elite Mindset Academy).

Lorraine added: “By signposting opportunities and support structures we can unlock new opportunities for female enterprise on an island-wide scale. Under this year’s theme, Dare to Compete, we encouraged entrepreneurs from all sectors to grow their business, expand their market and connect with key investors. I am delighted that Women in Business is celebrating entrepreneurial role models and leading in the discussion on the opportunities and challenges that female entrepreneurs face when scaling their businesses.”

The Women in Business 2023 All-Island Entrepreneurs Conference was sponsored by InterTradeIreland, Enterprise Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland, Glandore, and the Yes You Can programme.