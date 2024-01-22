Northern Ireland Storm Isha: Insurance company Confused.com reveals that NI claims for storm damage have declined for past four years
Confused.com was speaking to the News Letter after Storm Isha wreaked havoc across Northern Ireland on Sunday and Monday, causing obstructions to over 1000 roads.
Confused.com said that the number of storm incidents claimed for in Northern Ireland has dropped over the past four years - as well as the total costs.
(There was a slight increase, however, from 2019-2020.)
• 2019 - 166 incidents at average cost £2,858, (total cost £474,000 – rounded up)
• 2020 - 239 incidents at average cost £2,459 (total cost £588,000)
• 2021 - 192 incidents at average cost £2,452 (total cost £471,000)
• 2022 - 125 incidents at average cost £1,337 (total cost £167,000)
• 2023 - 31 incidents at average costs £2,668 (total cost £82,700)
Confused.com home insurance expert, Matthew Harwood, said: “Storm Isha has brought strong winds and flooding to parts of the UK in the last 24 hours. Our research found that 1 in 10 (9%) have had their homes damaged in the past due to storms and strong winds. And as climate change continues, the risk of flood and storm damage is likely to increase."
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) told the News Letter it would only be possible to estimate the level of payouts for Storm Isha in the coming weeks, once insurers have been able to process claims.
"At the moment their priority is to help and support customers affected by this latest storm," a spokesman said.
Last month the ABI said insurers expect to pay around £560m to help customers due to three UK storms late last year; Storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi struck the UK in October and November 2023.
ABI data estimates that £560m will be the total amount paid out to victims of this trio; £352m will be for damaged homes, £155m for damaged business and £53m for damaged vehicles.
Storms have a habit of coming as a trio, the ABI added.
Some £497m was paid following Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin in February 2022, and £543m following Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge in February 2020.