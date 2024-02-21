Northern Ireland 'stud farm' granted approval for £3.5m facility redevelopment
A Northern Ireland 'stud farm' has been granted approval for £3.5m facility redevelopment.
The planning application for AI Services (NI) Ltd was approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council during a recent committee meeting.
Based in Newtownabbey, AI Services (NI) is a farmer-owned company with approximately 2,500 farmer shareholders.
The company has been operating from its existing site since 1988, supplying an efficient and effective Artificial Insemination (A.I.) service to livestock producers throughout Northern Ireland.
Additionally, the site holds EU approval as a stud farm, facilitating exports to various countries including New Zealand, Canada, North America, and Australia.
Plans for the partial redevelopment of the existing site on the Antrim Road include four new sheds, livestock holding pens and two-storey office and staff facilities.
The redevelopment, valued at £3.5 million, signifies the addition of six new positions to the existing workforce, reflecting AI Services' commitment to growth and investment.
Furthermore, the redesigned buildings will adhere to the highest standards of health, safety, and animal welfare.
Chairperson of the Planning Committee, councillor Robert Foster, said: “As a long-standing local company, it is great to see AI Services invest further in its facility located in the Borough, providing invaluable services to the agricultural sector within Northern Ireland and further afield.”