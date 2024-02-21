Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland 'stud farm' has been granted approval for £3.5m facility redevelopment.

The planning application for AI Services (NI) Ltd was approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council during a recent committee meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Newtownabbey, AI Services (NI) is a farmer-owned company with approximately 2,500 farmer shareholders.

A planning application for AI Services (NI) Ltd has been approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Based in Newtownabbey, AI Services (NI) is a farmer-owned company with approximately 2,500 farmer shareholders

The company has been operating from its existing site since 1988, supplying an efficient and effective Artificial Insemination (A.I.) service to livestock producers throughout Northern Ireland.

Additionally, the site holds EU approval as a stud farm, facilitating exports to various countries including New Zealand, Canada, North America, and Australia.

Plans for the partial redevelopment of the existing site on the Antrim Road include four new sheds, livestock holding pens and two-storey office and staff facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redevelopment, valued at £3.5 million, signifies the addition of six new positions to the existing workforce, reflecting AI Services' commitment to growth and investment.

Furthermore, the redesigned buildings will adhere to the highest standards of health, safety, and animal welfare.