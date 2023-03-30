Datactics, Regtick, Niice, Instil, Ocula Technologies and Audit Comply are visiting Atlanta, Georgia and Toronto on the five day Invest Northern Ireland trade mission.

Andrea Haughian, executive vice president, head of Americas for Invest NI, said: “Northern Ireland has a strong and vibrant tech sector with a lot to offer the North American market. We’re pleased to be giving some of Northern Ireland’s leading tech companies a platform to demonstrate their expertise and develop key partnerships here.

“During our visit to Ontario this week, we will explore the potential synergies that exist between our two great global tech hubs and introduce the participating companies to potentially valuable Canadian partners to support them to grow their exports. The companies will also benefit from the support of the Invest NI inmarket teams who will provide valuable advice and expertise to help them succeed here.

“I’m also pleased that Steve Baker, the Minister of State for Northern Ireland will be accompanying us in Canada to officially launch the expansion of our team in Toronto. This expansion is important for Northern Ireland and speaks to our commitment to bring NI innovation and expertise to the Canadian market. The new team will support NI companies to grow exports and help us attract new inward investment.”

Brendan McCarthy, senior business development executive at Datactics is participating on the trade mission and explained: “North America has always been at the forefront of innovative approaches to data quality management and is home to major customers of ours in financial services, retail and healthcare.

“We’re delighted to be working with Invest Northern Ireland to continuously engage the market here, visiting clients, exploring new opportunities and making the most of their networks in Atlanta and Toronto. Many thanks to Invest NI for running this mission and showcasing firms like ours on the ground in North America."

Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker will join the six Northern Ireland companies in Canada. He added: “I’m delighted to be joining the Invest NI team and participating businesses in their trade mission to North America this week, exploring opportunities for growth and investment in Northern Ireland’s economy. This visit comes as Invest NI broadens its presence in Toronto - an expansion that will help to build investment opportunities and NI’s prosperity in the long term.

“In particular, I’m looking forward to meeting with Optiva - a Canadian software provider which, recognising Northern Ireland’s vibrant business environment and track record in attracting international investment, is placing its new Centre of Excellence in Belfast.

“Foreign direct investment from companies like Optiva is making a real and positive contribution to the development of Northern Ireland's economy and skills base, and the positive impact of the NI-Canada relationship is plain to see. I look forward to connecting with NI diaspora in Toronto and helping to drive up interest and collaboration with Northern Ireland’s world-class businesses and workforce.”