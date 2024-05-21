Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diaceutics has increased revenue by more than 20% in what its chief executive described as ‘another year of strong performance and growth'

Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider to the pharma and biotech industry, has increased revenue by more than 20% in what its chief executive described as ‘another year of strong performance and growth’.

Despite challenges in the wider pharma industry, revenue at Diaceutics climbed by 22% to £23.7m in the year to December 31 2023, with 52% of revenues now said to be recurring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Order book value at December 31 2023 stood at £26.5m, Diaceutics added, up from £16.9m, and including £12.3m which will be realised in the current financial year.

Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider to the pharma and biotech industry, has increased revenue by more than 20% in what its chief executive described as ‘another year of strong performance and growth’

Adjusted EBITDA for the period slowed from £3.6m to £2.4m while Diaceutics also made a loss before tax of £2.4m.

Chief executive Ryan Keeling, said: "2023 was another year of strong performance and growth for Diaceutics despite it being a challenging year for the wider pharma industry.

"This growth demonstrates the significant value our customers place on our differentiated offering, as reflected by the increasing number of precision medicines we are working with.