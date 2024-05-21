Northern Ireland technology and services provider sees revenue increase to £23.7million
and live on Freeview channel 276
Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider to the pharma and biotech industry, has increased revenue by more than 20% in what its chief executive described as ‘another year of strong performance and growth’.
Despite challenges in the wider pharma industry, revenue at Diaceutics climbed by 22% to £23.7m in the year to December 31 2023, with 52% of revenues now said to be recurring.
Order book value at December 31 2023 stood at £26.5m, Diaceutics added, up from £16.9m, and including £12.3m which will be realised in the current financial year.
Adjusted EBITDA for the period slowed from £3.6m to £2.4m while Diaceutics also made a loss before tax of £2.4m.
Chief executive Ryan Keeling, said: "2023 was another year of strong performance and growth for Diaceutics despite it being a challenging year for the wider pharma industry.
"This growth demonstrates the significant value our customers place on our differentiated offering, as reflected by the increasing number of precision medicines we are working with.
"The good momentum we enjoyed in 2023 has continued into 2024 to date and we see many opportunities for growth both with existing and potential new customers."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.