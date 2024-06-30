Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tenzing-backed MetaCompliance won the Northern Ireland award for exceptional performance

Northern Ireland technology firm MetaCompliance has won the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association’s (BVCA) Vision 2024 award for Northern Ireland.

Sponsored by Grant Thornton and Santander, the awards honour the management teams of companies backed by private equity and venture capital.

The judging panel praised the Londonderry-cyber awareness training and compliance solutions firm for its impressive growth, highlighting strategic acquisitions in Denmark and Germany and a client-led response approach that has significantly enhanced their product offerings. The company also received high marks for its ESG initiatives and was commended for its commitment to becoming B Corp certified.

European Growth Buyout Investor, Tenzing, was recognised for its outstanding support to investee companies. It played a crucial role in MetaCompliance’s success by funding its expansion into Continental Europe.

Other companies recognised included IQ Capital-backed Neurovalens and Maven Capital-backed Sensoteq, both based in Belfast and named as ones to watch.

Representatives from MetaCompliance and Tenzing received their awards at a ceremonial dinner held at Northern Ireland’s Merchant Hotel. Additional Nations and regions winners will be announced throughout the year, with national winners celebrated at a gala dinner in December. The final list will feature 15 companies, including four recognized at different investment stages: early stage, scale-up, medium, and large.

Michael Moore, BVCA chief executive, said: “MetaCompliance’s outstanding performance highlights the remarkable innovation and success within Northern Ireland’s business sector. It is essential to acknowledge the significant impact these thriving companies have on the UK economy.

“The support from our members underscores the crucial role private capital plays in fostering growth and development across our regions and nations.”

James McKay, chief executive officer at MetaCompliance, explained: "Winning the BVCA's Vision 2024 award for Northern Ireland is a tremendous honour and a is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“Our success in delivering personalised cybersecurity awareness solutions has been a significant factor in our growth, helping organisations to better protect themselves against cyber threats.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the support and partnership with our private equity backer, Tenzing. Thank you to the BVCA judging panel for this recognition, and to Tenzing for their continuous support."

Milan Kellner, investment lead, Tenzing, continued: “MetaCompliance is one of the champions of our portfolio. The company’s success is down to the hard work and commitment of the management team, their dedication to their customers, and investment in the product. They thoroughly deserve this recognition. Acquisitions in Denmark and Germany have strengthened MetaCompliance’s position as the largest cybersecurity awareness platform in Europe, and we’re so excited about the company’s potential from here.”

Charlie Kerlin, head of corporate finance for Northern Ireland at Grant Thronton, added: “Congratulations to MetaCompliance for its remarkable achievements in growth and ESG commitments.

“We are proud to support the Vision 2024 awards to celebrate the innovation and positive impact that dynamic, well-managed businesses can have on the economy and society.

“It’s brilliant to see the support provided by Tenzing to its portfolio companies, demonstrating the powerful role that private equity firms play in fostering business success.”