Northern Ireland thermoforming company, Donite Plastics has achieved the globally recognised AS9100 aerospace quality management standard for the design, manufacture and assembly of thermoformed products.

The accolade further reinforces the Saintfield firm’s commitment to manufacturing high quality, reliable and safe products for the aviation, space and defence industries.

Having worked in the aerospace sector for over 10 years, Donite Plastics specialises in the design and manufacture of moulded plastic parts using vacuum forming and other processes for its customer base, which includes some of the world’s leading aircraft interiors companies.

Saintfield-based thermoforming company, Donite Plastics has achieved the globally recognised AS9100 aerospace quality management standard. Pictured is Paula Brady, chief operating office at Auva presenting the certificate to Donite Plastics’ quality manager, Simon Kyle

With the sector being increasingly high-risk, regulatory control is needed to capture the requirements and importance of safety, reliability, and maintainability globally.

Being an AS9100 certified company affirms that Donite Plastics is adhering to customer, legal and regulatory requirements, and demonstrates to customers that the company has been assessed against stringent requirements, and is appropriately placed to design, manufacture and assemble thermoformed products for use within the sector.

Business development manager at Donite Plastics, Stephen Kissick said: “Donite Plastics has significant experience working within the aerospace sector, and this award instils further confidence in our global client base that all our products are manufactured to the highest standards. As we embark on a programme of expansion and investment, we will continue to work extremely hard to develop new, innovative solutions for the benefit of our customers, and this award is just one of the many investments we are making to ensure we deliver an exceptional service, particularly to our aerospace customers.”

Michael Venner, CEO at Auva Certification, which audited Donite Plastics through the rigorous assessment process, explained: “Congratulations to Michael (Knight) and the entire team at Donite Plastics on this fantastic achievement. This award is testament to the continued hard work and dedication of the team, and the high standards that have been established throughout the company.”