A Northern Ireland zero-emission transport manufacturer is planning to recruit 80 new apprentices as the business continues to expand in the UK and Europe.

Wrightbus, which developed the world’s first hydrogen double deck bus and the world’s most efficient battery electric double deck, is following National Apprenticeship Week with a special open night at its Ballymena headquarters in Northern Ireland.

The open night will take place on Tuesday, February 13 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The company already has more than 50 apprentices among its 1,600-strong workforce, but is looking to recruit another 80 across departments including coachbuilding, electricians, driveline, spray painting, and welding.

Wrightbus offers excellent opportunities for apprentices to join its teams of experts helping to lead the way in zero emission technology, decarbonising public transport and developing new solutions for cleaner air for towns and cities.

With no upper age limit, anyone aged 16 or over can begin their career, or opt for a career change, with Wrightbus.

Jean-Marc Gales, Wrightbus chief executive, said: “Apprentices are an incredible asset for our company; they bring with them fresh enthusiasm and invaluable ways of thinking, helping us all grow and develop new ideas, processes, solutions and products.

“Over the last few years Wrightbus has continued to grow and expand in the UK, the island of Ireland and across Europe. Our apprentices already make a valuable contribution to our work and now we have excellent opportunities for more candidates who are ready to kick start their careers while gaining recognised qualifications, invaluable work experience and earning as they learn.”

Hannah Currie, who is in her second year of a higher level apprenticeship foundation degree in engineering - Mechanical, explained: “I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship at Wrightbus. If you want to go far in the company, there are opportunities to progress even further.

“There is a world of knowledge to be learned throughout the apprenticeship, with many new skills taught in different areas.”

Nathan Lawrence, a manufacturing technician who completed his level 3 NVQ in coach building, added: “I have really enjoyed developing working relationships with my teammates, and also getting to understand new technologies such as hydrogen and electric vehicles.

“It’s a real job where you gain real experience, and it is an incredibly interesting place to work with the latest developments in zero emission technologies on show.”

Partnering with Northern Regional College as training provider, Year 1 apprentices study level 2 engineering, gaining NVQ level 2 and City and Guilds level 2.

After completing level 2 engineering each apprentice moves onto level 3 engineering. Candidates have a personal plan tailored to their apprenticeship, which may include mechanical engineering - BTEC & NVQ level 3, and fabrication and welding- City and Guilds & NVQ level 3.

Working alongside Transport Training Services as training provider, Wrightbus also offers level 3 vehicle refinish (paint) technician – spray painters and level 3 auto electrics apprenticeship (vehicle maintenance and repair) and IMI level 2 & 3 diploma in heavy vehicle maintenance and repair principles (VRQ).

“The apprenticeship programmes on offer provide the opportunity to earn as you learn, gain recognised qualifications, and begin a career journey where the sky's the limit,” concluded Jean-Marc.

“At Wrightbus, we are passionate about the importance of green skills and green technology and about championing and encouraging apprentices every step of the way.”