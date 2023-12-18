However Norbrook Holdings Ltd has also revealed its operating profit plummeted from £20.2m in 2022 to £2.2m in the latest year and pre-tax profit fell from £21.3m to £3.9m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland veterinary pharmaceuticals group, Norbrook has revealed revenues have increased by 4.4% to £238million in the year to July 28 2023.

However the Newry firm also revealed its operating profits plummeted to the lowest level in more than a decade during 2023 from £20.2m in 2022 to £2.2m in the latest year. Pre-tax profit also fell from £21.3m to £3.9m as the company faced increased competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pharma group responded with a cost cutting strategy that included losing workers through a voluntary redundancy scheme, which was completed over the summer.

Newry's Norbrook posts increased revenue of £238million. However Andrea Iucci, new chief executive officer at Norbrook (pictured) remains optimistic despite plummeting profits

In 2023, Norbrook invested £15m to secure the future of the business, which has already produced results with a 20% improvement in supply performance and a 90% reduction in backorder. The Company also launched six new products during the year in the US, New Zealand and Australia, with further new product launches planned for the coming year.

Despite this, the company faced hurdles in achieving the anticipated sales growth for the year, mainly due to the challenging global economic environment and heightened competition in the animal health sector. As a result, they implemented a cost reduction strategy in the latter half of the year.

In response to the figures, new chief executive officer Andrea Lucci, said: “2023 was a transformational year for the company. We had a strong number of new products launched continuing our focus on being the first generic to market with a high degree of differentiation. We continue to work with our customers with whom we have strong, long-term, close relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team has tirelessly supported the business, delivering significant process improvements and recognised dedication to Quality. We supported our people through the difficult voluntary redundancy programme earlier this year, and are very appreciative of our employees’ continued support.

“I feel Norbrook has a very unique offering, with a diverse portfolio and long-term view for success. At the very core of the business are our people, people who really care about this Company and who have a purpose not just a job.