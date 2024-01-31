Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Titanic Belfast has announced that 95 roles are set to be recruited for as the award-winning attraction gears up for its busy high season after a successful 2023.

Of the opportunities available, 15 are permanent jobs across a range of departments including finance, hospitality, facilities, sales and marketing, with a further five roles going out on casual or placement student contracts over the coming weeks.

The remaining 75 jobs are a range of seasonal part and full-time roles available in fixed-term contract positions across visitor experience, ticketing, retail outlets and the goods In department.

Heather Graham, Titanic Belfast’s head of HR, said: “We are delighted to launch our recruitment drive to help us ensure that we provide the first-class service and experience that visitors to Titanic Belfast know to expect. This follows a hugely successful 2023 for us which included the unveiling of a multi-million-pound investment programme which seen the introduction of four exciting new themed galleries and a stunning new artefact collection, providing our most spectacular visitor experience to date.

“We recently welcomed our 7.5 millionth visitor and are confident that over the year to come the reimagined Titanic Experience will help us continue to attract a growing number of visitors from around the world. Titanic Belfast is an exciting place to work year-round with everyone front and back of house contributing to its success, but the summer months are some of our busiest so our seasonal employees play a hugely important role in ensuring an enjoyable and memorable visitor experience. And whilst we find the roles are popular with students, they are also perfect for retirees or people wishing to make a career change and I’m pleased to say that many go on to enjoy longer term employment with us.”

Group assessments and interviews for the high season roles will be held on Friday, February 16 and Saturday 17. Full training is provided and Titanic Belfast offers competitive payment terms and an impressive benefits scheme.