Northern Ireland woman fined for 'unlawful advertising and possession of unlicensed prescription medicines' - Botox

A woman receiving Botox treatment

A Lisburn woman has been fined at Lisburn Magistrates' Court for unlawfully posting online advertisements for the provision of prescription medicines and for possession of unlicensed prescription medicines for onward supply.

A statement from the Department of Health says that Nadine Poole, of Whitehill Lodge, Lisburn, received fines totalling £600 after pleading guilty to six charges in breach of the Human Medicines Regulations, 2012.

The charges resulted from a Department of Health Medicines Regulatory Group (MRG) investigation which established that between September and October 2023, Poole had published online advertisements on her ‘Doll House Beauty’ social media pages, which promoted or were likely to lead to the use of the prescription only medicine Botulinum toxin (commonly known as ‘Botox’).

The court also heard that on 29 November 2023, an MRG enforcement officer conducted an inspection at premises in Bangor, Co Down, where Nadine Poole was providing treatments.

Mapping out a face for Botox

Officials seized a quantity of unlicensed medicinal products, namely Meditoxin (‘Botox’), Lidocaine, sodium chloride and hyaluronidase.

Peter Moore, the Departmental Senior Medicines Enforcement Officer who directed the investigation, said: “Today’s conviction sends a clear message that there are consequences for those who bypass the regulated system which is in place to ensure the integrity of the medicines supply chain.

"Social media platforms can offer a powerful advertising tool, but those who use them to advertise prescription medicines must comply with the legal requirements which are in place to safeguard the public from harm from unlicensed medicines.

"I would encourage cosmetic clinics and other similar outlets to review their websites and social media material to ensure that they remain in compliance with the law and to avoid any enforcement action.”

Canice Ward, Head of the Medicines Regulatory Group, added: “People should only use prescription-only medicines after seeking appropriate advice from a healthcare professional.