Three employees at United Wines have been recognised for their long service, having worked for the company for a combined total of 60 years.

United Wines head of finance Siobhan McSorley, from Donaghmore, has been recognised having started in 2003. Siobhan was presented with a commemorative plaque and a gift voucher from United Wines managing director, Martin McAuley, to mark two decades at the company’s County Armagh base.

Transport manager Arthur Watson from Ards, and planning and transport supervisor Darren Lynn, from Craigavon, were also presented with commemorative plaques and gift vouchers for 20 years service.

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland.

Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, United Wines distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks from all around the world to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.

United Wines managing director, Martin McAuley, said: “I’d like to personally congratulate Arthur, Siobhan and Darren on 20 years’ loyal service and thank them for all their hard work during this time.

“In business, it’s so important that you have good people around you and that’s certainly the case at United Wines. We are lucky to have an amazing and hardworking team. We really couldn’t run this business or enjoy the success we have to date without them.”

On receiving her award, head of finance Siobhan McSorley, added: “I’m very proud to work with United Wines, and Heineken Ireland, for 20 years. It’s definitely a significant personal milestone for me, and it’s lovely to be recognised for that by Martin and the company.

“I started working with United Wines in 2003, when the company moved its HQ from Belfast to Lurgan, which was closer to home. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made and I’ve enjoyed every minute, although we’ve certainly faced some very tough challenges, particularly in recent years.