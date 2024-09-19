Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The successful Belfast daytime clubbing brand that has been selling out in cities throughout the UK & Ireland returns to Belfast for a massive warehouse event in The Telegraph Building on Saturday 23rd November.

For those in the over 30s age bracket you may have heard about, or even attended the 30+ Club which is held monthly in Belfast’s iconic Limelight venue.

The event runs from 5pm-9pm giving the unique experience of a full-on nightclub party with the advantage of a good night’s sleep afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The feedback has been incredible, so much so that the organisers have since hosted sold-out events in Dublin, London, Liverpool & Glasgow.

With every remaining Belfast event in 2024 now sold out, The 30+ Club has decided to take over the 2000-capacity Telegraph Building; a 19th Century warehouse which once housed the Belfast Telegraph’s printing press, on Saturday 23rd November.

The venue is equipped with some of the best sound, lighting, screens & special effects anywhere in the country, and has played host to a wide range of world-renowned DJs & Bands.

The 30+ Club Goes Large will feature resident DJs Dave Ralston, Glen Pavis (Downtown), Stuart Robinson (CoolFM) playing a mix of the biggest hits from 80s – 00s plus more suprises on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’ll also be games, giveaways and lots of audience participation.

It’s The 30+ Club you know and love, only much much bigger!

Tickets priced £22.50 +bf go on pre-sale to The 30+ Club mailing list subscribers tomorrow (Thursday) at 10am, and general sale begins on Friday at 10am.

Visit www.the30plus.club to book tickets or sign up for pre-sale.