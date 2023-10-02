Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s 7,700 taxi drivers need to complete HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) tax checks when renewing their operating licence, starting from today (October 2).

The checks have been introduced to promote tax compliance within the industry and make it fairer for the vast majority of drivers who already pay their taxes correctly.

The Department for Infrastructure will administer the process in Northern Ireland, which involves making sure drivers have completed their tax check before their licence applications can be considered.

Marc Gill, director of individuals and small business compliance, HMRC, said: “While most taxi drivers in Northern Ireland pay their taxes accurately and on time, we want to level the playing field and tackle the small minority who don’t.

“The hidden economy is estimated to cost the UK Government £2 billion in unpaid taxes, which deprives funds for the vital public services we all rely on.

“By linking tax compliance to licence renewal, the government hopes to discourage participation in the hidden economy and encourage drivers to fulfil their tax obligations.”

The checks were rolled out in England and Wales in April 2022, where more than 120,000 people have already successfully gone through the process.