Northern Ireland’s award-winning accountancy firm, ASM Chartered Accountants has joined GGI Global Alliance, one of the top multidisciplinary associations of accountants and lawyers worldwide.

It’s a strategic move to further enhance ASM’s international capability and help assist local clients with international growth. The membership will help them to connect with a group of world-wide companies with the joint potential to help support their clients requiring financial, legal and tax issues in different jurisdictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GGI will support ASM to offer clients a combination of global resources, business and local market knowledge for their international business requirements, from existing interests, to those exploring new international opportunities.

Launched in 1995, ASM has grown rapidly and today stands as one of the largest accounting and management consultancy firms in Ireland with a 170-strong team at offices in Belfast, Dundalk, Dungannon, Magherafelt and Newry.

Brian Clerkin, managing director of ASM’s Belfast Office, said: “We are delighted to be joining one of the world’s most respected global alliance organisations which will provide us with further access to similarly minded firms worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across all five offices we have experienced a strong and steady growth in our corporate client base, specifically within manufacturing, engineering, technology, agri-foods, tech, transport and printing.

“GGI will help us share and access information on technical knowledge, practice management procedures, views, visions and experiences with professionals from all over the world to help us better serve our clients.”

Marco Izzo, chief operating officer from GGI, explained: “We would like to extend a huge welcome to our new member firm, ASM. With four offices in NI and one office in the RoI, ASM is one of the most respected accountancy firms in the region. In today's international markets, having a strong presence is essential for big and small companies. That's why international contacts are so important. An in-depth understanding of local legal and fiscal differences is a must for businesses to be successful in their cross-border activities. GGI’s broad international coverage will provide ASM with access to high quality firms in more than 125 countries worldwide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASM has an all-island presence and specialises in a range of financial disciplines including tax, corporate finance, audit and accounting, internal audit, consultancy services, hotels, tourism and leisure, insolvency and forensic accounting. The client portfolio spans smaller, owner-managed and family businesses to large public bodies and corporates across Ireland, the UK and internationally.