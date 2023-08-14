AbbeyAutoline is celebrating its 50th anniversary by enhancing its high street presence in Northern Ireland with the relocation of its Newtownards branch to a new town-centre premises.

Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker has made a significant investment in the new premises, located on Old Cross Street in Newtownards, and will employ 17 staff.

The relocation of the Newtownards branch reaffirms the company’s long-term commitment to the high street with 440 staff employed in 15 branches across Northern Ireland.

The move is part of AbbeyAutoline’s continued expansion strategy following its launch in 2020 after the integration of Abbey Insurance and Autoline, and the recent acquisition of family-owned brokerage, BMG Insurance.

The Newtownards branch will be led by James O’Hara, branch manager and Ashleigh White, assistant branch manager, and both have over 30 years’ collective experience working within the insurance industry.

Customers will have access to AbbeyAutoline’s full range of personal and commercial insurance products including business, car, home, travel, taxi, van, motorbike, farm and haulage insurance.

AbbeyAutoline was recently named Commercial Lines Broker of the Year, as well as shortlisted for Personal Lines Broker of the Year, at The British Insurance Awards 2023.

Speaking about the opening of the new Newtownards branch, Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline, said: “We’re delighted to relocate AbbeyAutoline's Newtownards branch to a new town-centre location, strengthening our position as Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker with a strong high street presence.

“This opening of the new branch reflects our unwavering commitment to serving local communities across Northern Ireland as we celebrate 50 years in business.