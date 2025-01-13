Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​An innovative oaty snack from White’s in Tandragee, Ireland’s biggest oat miller and leader in breakfast cereals, has already won business from many of Northern Ireland’s top grocers.

The soft-baked Oaty Bars, the latest in a string of product innovations from one of Northern Ireland’s specialists in healthy foods, have just been stocked in Tesco, Spar and Vivo stores and will also soon be available in Bob and Bert’s growing network of coffee shops.

Other major retailers are likely to follow in the near future.

High in fibre and with no additives, flavourings or preservatives, the snacks are made from just five, all-natural ingredients including high-quality Irish oats and natural Irish butter, are the first from White’s targeted at the rapidly expanding global market demand for protein-rich on-the-go snacks

“This is our first major foray into the healthy snacking category, catering for the evolving needs of consumers.

Offering a tasty and wholesome snack experience, the bar is ideal for consumers looking for an oats-on-the-go offering,” according to Danielle McBride, marketing manager at White’s Oats, the award-winning producer of Speedicook branded breakfast porridge, other oats, muesli and granolas.

“We are committed to providing high quality products that deliver on nutrition and taste and suit our customer’s busy lifestyles.

"Our new oaty bars are made using all-natural Irish butter and contain over 50 percent wholegrain oats, making it easier than ever to enjoy a great tasting, naturally energising snack that will leave that hungry feeling fading fast.

James Mathers, managing director of White’s Oats in Tandragee – focused on innovative products and processes, health and the environment. The company sources oats from Northern Ireland growers

“Each bar has only five, all-natural ingredients, with no additives, flavourings or preservatives. It’s the perfect choice for those rushed mornings, as a mid-morning energy boost or an afternoon pick me up.”

Each bar contains just 196 calories with over 3g of fibre and protein.

White’s is an excellent example of a local food manufacturer enjoying long-term growth through steady investment in innovative products and processes and a dedication to quality and high standards of health, hygiene and safety.

Winner of a host of prestigious UK Great Taste and other national awards for outstanding quality and flavours, White’s has been making Speedicook, Ireland’s premiere porridge, since 1920 at the Co Armagh mill that was formed for corn and flour in 1841, patenting the first rolled oat flake here in 1890.

Danielle McBride, marketing manager at White’s with some of the companies best known products

The company intends to develop a new mill in Portadown in the future.

The company’s longstanding commitment to quality products and processes for retailers and customers was also reinforced recently by its retention of the Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard AA+ accreditation for a record 16 th year.

White’s has also secured its ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 accreditations, the top health and safety and environmental accreditation from the British Standards Institute (BSI) for a second year in a row.

White’s Oats has, for a record 16th year, been recognised for its exemplary food safety and quality standards as it was awarded the prestigious BRC AA+ - the highest BRC standard for suppliers to retailers set by the British Standards Industry.

Mark Gowdy, marketing director, and Danielle McBride, marketing manager, driving growth at White’s Oats in Tandragee

The small manufacturing company has held BRC accreditation since 2008, however this year’s accreditation was particularly significant as it marked just the second year since adopting the BRC unannounced audit which, as well as being recognised by all major food retailers, reduces the need for annual performance audits.

Furthermore, White’s has, for the second-year running been awarded the ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest compliance with occupational health and safety management and environmental management and sustainability.

James Mathers, managing director of White’s, explains: "We are delighted to have been awarded the BRC AA* and ISO accreditations once again.

These great achievements underpin our unwavering commitment to excellence, demonstrating our position as a market leader, working collaboratively to not only maintain but set a high precedent internally around health, safety and well-being for our employees, which in turn benefits our long-term partners and trading relationships in both the domestic and international markets we serve.

“These accolades are testament to the hard work and engagement of White’s quality and occupational health and safety team reaffirming their commitment to a proactive food safety, quality and safety culture throughout the site and reaffirms our strong food safety, environmental and health and safety programme for its employees.