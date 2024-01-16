Northern Ireland's Exorna invests £435,000 in major solar panel project
and live on Freeview channel 276
Exorna, a specialist in bespoke fitted home furniture design and manufacturing, has completed a significant investment in solar panels at its Coleraine facility, backed by Danske Bank.
The family-run business has invested a total of £435,000 to install a 450Kw solar panel system that is designed to meet approximately 60% of the company’s annual energy requirements at its 100,000 sq ft production and retail facility, which assembles more than 1,000 kitchen cabinets every week.
This significant investment in renewable energy comes on the heels of a comprehensive £135,000 roof refurbishment programme at the facility.
The installation will significantly reduce Exorna’s electricity costs, leading to more predictable operational expenses and substantial long-term savings, as well as contributing to the company’s environmental and financial targets.
Exorna was founded in 1981 in Castlerock by Willie Oliver and relocated to its current location at Hillmans Way, Coleraine in 1991. Still operated by the Oliver family, the company has been supplying fitted furniture to property developers, house builders, public housing authorities, social housing suppliers, and the general public in the UK, Ireland and Europe for over four decades.
The Oliver Exorna Group employs over 70 people and also includes separate vehicle rental, vehicle repair, stone fabrication and hardware sales divisions.
As it has grown over the past three years, the group has availed of more than £1million in asset finance support from Danske Bank, which has been used to purchase a range of company vehicles and various pieces of both manual and CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machinery to assist the production of the company’s bespoke product range. Danske Bank is now able to offer funding for solar panels as part of its suite of asset finance products.
Andy Oliver, director of Exorna, said: “Our move to solar energy is a key step in reducing our carbon footprint. Solar energy, being clean and renewable, is integral to our environmental ethos.
“By generating our own electricity, we gain a measure of independence from the national grid, further enhancing our sustainability practices. Danske Bank has been fully supportive of our company as we have embarked on this latest stage of our sustainability journey.”
James Kilgore, business manager at Danske Bank, added: “Exorna is a great example of a forward-thinking family business that has taken time to understand it’s climate impacts and create a sustainability strategy that not only makes it a more environmentally friendly company but also saves money over the long term. Danske Bank is delighted to support businesses of all sizes as they invest in becoming more efficient and sustainable.”