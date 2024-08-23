Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena’s Dougies Goodies is announcing its new bakery will open in autumn 2024 in Belfast City Centre

After months of speculation, Dougies Goodies in Ballymena is announcing its long-awaited new Belfast store.

The flagship Fountain Street bakery will open in autumn 2024 in the heart of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Over the past year, Dougies Goodies has been expanding its Northern Irish presence, opening their new cake factory in Ballymena as well as appearing on the shelves of local shops across the region.

But the new bakery will offer more than just a chance for the people of Belfast to grab one of Dougies’ famous goodies!

The outlet will provide a unique bakery experience for sweet treat lovers. City centre commuters and shoppers will be able to enjoy freshly baked pastries, cakes, savoury snacks and more.

​Speaking about the opening, Dougies Goodies chief cake tester Frank Warwick, said: “Why are we opening a bakery in Belfast?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day we have customers travelling from Belfast to pick up their celebration cakes or sample our Goodies, so we simply had to bring Dougies Goodies to Belfast - it took us over 12 months to find the right location.

Ballymena’s Dougies Goodies is announcing its new bakery will open in autumn 2024 in Belfast City Centre. Pictured are the staff

“We’ve always been about bringing joy through our baking, and we live by our value of ‘Do good’. What better way to spread our message than by setting up shop in one of the most vibrant, fun-loving cities in the world?

“Belfast deserves a bakery that knows how to have fun, and we’re here to deliver.”

The launch event will be a typically Dougies’-sized spectacular with a huge celebration, giveaways, exclusive treats and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Speaking about the launch, marketing lead Ross Evans, explained: “We’re very excited about the store opening in Belfast, which will be our biggest yet.

After months of speculation, Dougies Goodies is today announcing its new bakery will open in Autumn 2024 in the heart of Belfast City Centre.Pictured is Kathryn serving a customer

“We’ve put a lot of love into this iconic brand, and we can’t wait to see the reaction of our customers when they walk through the doors.

“Whether you’re a regular Dougies fanatic or a first time taster, we’re ready to welcome you with open arms — and a slice of cake, of course."

Also excited about the opening was Dougies founder, Dougie Coulter, who described the initiative as the realisation of a long-held ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dougies Goodies has caught the popular imagination in a way I hadn’t expected,” he added.

Ballymena’s Dougies Goodies is announcing its new bakery will open in autumn 2024 in Belfast City Centre. Pictured is Dougies Goodies chief cake tester Frank Warwick

“I began this journey in 1983, the huge surge in popularity over the past 18 months has been an incredible experience for us all.”

“We can’t wait to get into the new bakery and put smiles on the faces of everyone in the city centre as we’ve done throughout Northern Ireland.”

So, Belfast, get ready to gather your friends and finally taste what all the fuss is about.