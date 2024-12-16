Northern Ireland's first charity sector careers and volunteers job fair draws hundreds to Belfast

More than 290 applications submitted and positive feedback fuels plans for future events

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural Charity Jobs NI Careers & Volunteers Fair, held at Assembly Buildings in Belfast, concluded with resounding success, drawing several hundred attendees eager to explore meaningful careers and volunteering opportunities in Northern Ireland's charity sector.

The event featured 23 exhibitors from leading charity organisations, showcasing available positions and volunteer roles to a passionate audience. By the end of the day, over 290 applications had been submitted for various roles, underscoring the sector’s appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, designed to connect non-profits with individuals who are dedicated to making a positive social impact. This innovative event highlighted the growing demand for charity sector employment and volunteerism in the region.

Exhibitors at Charity Jobs NI Careers & Volunteers Fair

Chris Bunce, Operations Director of Charity Jobs NI, was thrilled with the turnout and engagement: "We are absolutely delighted with the response to our first Charity Jobs NI Careers Fair. It was incredibly encouraging to see so many people interested in working or volunteering in the charity sector.

"The level of engagement and the sheer number of applications submitted on the day shows that there is a strong appetite for these kinds of opportunities. This success has empowered us to make this an annual, if not bi-annual, event to continue supporting both job seekers and organisations in need of passionate individuals."

Richard Cherry, also Commercial Director for Charity Jobs NI, emphasised the event's impact: "This fair has set a new standard for connecting the charity sector with talent in Northern Ireland. The positive feedback from both exhibitors and attendees confirms that there is a significant demand for this type of platform. We are proud to have created a space where organisations can directly engage with those eager to make a difference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyna Klosowska, HR Assistant for Autism Initiatives, one of the event's exhibitors, also highlighted the significance of the fair: "As an organisation committed to supporting individuals with autism, it was inspiring to see so many people enthusiastic about working and volunteering in the charity sector.

Exhibitors at Charity Jobs NI Careers & Volunteers Fair

"This event has provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with individuals who share our passion for making a positive impact in the community. We are looking forward to continuing these conversations and welcoming new talent to our team thanks to the Charity Jobs NI job fair."

The positive reception from both exhibitors and attendees has solidified plans to run the event again in 2025, aiming to build on this year’s success and continue supporting the charity sector's growth. This event has proven to be a valuable addition to Northern Ireland’s job fair landscape, especially within the non-profit sector.

Building on the momentum of this successful event, Chris is proud to announce the launch of Charity Job NI’s dedicated job board at jobs.charityjobsni.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new platform is set to become the go-to resource for discovering both volunteer roles and career opportunities within Northern Ireland’s thriving charity sector. Designed to connect passionate individuals with meaningful roles, the job board aims to streamline the recruitment process for non-profits and help people find opportunities that make a positive impact in their communities.

Richard Cherry, Commercial Director and Chris Bunce, Operations Director at Charity Jobs NI.

"Whether you’re seeking to kickstart a career in the charity sector or looking for ways to give back through volunteering, this platform offers something for everyone.”