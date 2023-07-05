News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland's Henderson Wholesale smashes targets to be named Wholesaler of the Year at Grocer Gold Awards

The only company from Northern Ireland to win on the night, the Mallusk-based business was commended by judges for smashing through its set of ambitious targets
By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

Northern Ireland’s Henderson Wholesale has been named Regional Wholesaler of the Year at the prestigious Grocer Gold Awards, which were held in London.

The only company from Northern Ireland to win on the night, the business was commended by judges for smashing through its set of ambitious targets.

In 2022, Henderson Wholesale, headquartered in Mallusk, targeted a 4.2% rise in wholesale purchases, and delivered more than double; 8.6%. The company also smashed its goal to grow retail sales by 4.2%, rising by 6.2%.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group says this was due to their focus on value for both the retailer and the shopper: “We responded to rising inflation and the cost of living crisis early by delivering a robust value proposition, while continuing to provide sustainable logistics and top tier quality service.

“We employ thousands of staff throughout Henderson Wholesale, and we are proud to be a great place to work, ensuring our success is shared amongst our people who deliver our unrivalled services day in, day out.”

Judges said the category was “hard-fought” and commented the company was a “fully rounded wholesaler, doing a fantastic job”, adding that Henderson Wholesale’s “feats were all the more impressive considering the tough trading environment in post-Brexit Northern Ireland”.

Sam Davidson, Paddy Doody, Bronagh Luke and Martin Agnew from Henderson Group are pictured at the Grocer Gold Awards 2023. Henderson Wholesale was named Regional Wholesaler of the Year at the prestigious awards in LondonSam Davidson, Paddy Doody, Bronagh Luke and Martin Agnew from Henderson Group are pictured at the Grocer Gold Awards 2023. Henderson Wholesale was named Regional Wholesaler of the Year at the prestigious awards in London
