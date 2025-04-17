Northern Ireland’s housing growth highlights infrastructure gaps threatening long-term delivery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The delivery of new housing is inextricably tied to the development of supporting infrastructure — from roads and sewerage systems to transport and utilities.

A new report from Construction Information Services (CIS Powered by Hubexo), Northern Ireland’s leading provider of construction project data and market insights, shows that while housing development is progressing, critical infrastructure continues to lag behind. This growing imbalance could stall the region’s ability to meet future demand and support vibrant, well-connected communities.

CIS data reveals that new housing development in Northern Ireland continues to show strong levels of activity. There has been significant growth in housing plans submitted and granted, with notable regional momentum in the east and southeast.

In the past year alone, 8,014 housing plans have been granted, representing a healthy pipeline of residential projects. However, despite this momentum, housing starts have slowed, and the sector remains vulnerable to planning complexity and a lack of infrastructure alignment.

Dave Thompson, Vice President for Ireland and Europe at CIS.

While public sector infrastructure investment has increased — particularly in roads, bridges, and water services — it still lags behind the pace of housing expansion. According to CIS data, more than £4.63 billion has been invested in infrastructure projects since 2021. However, many of the largest projects are still in early stages or face significant delays.

Key findings include (2021-March 2025):

£1.19bn invested in roads and bridges, with large-scale projects such as the A5 Western Transport Corridor and York Street Interchange delayed.

£3.09bn allocated to water and sewerage infrastructure — a crucial area where capacity issues continue to impact housing development timelines.

Transport infrastructure (rail, sea, air) remains underfunded compared to growth areas, with only £352m invested across Northern Ireland.

This fragmented investment approach is particularly problematic in rapidly growing regions like Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon, and Mid and East Antrim, where housing approvals are rising but infrastructure is not keeping pace.

CIS data shows that planning activity and investment vary significantly across councils:

Antrim & Newtownabbey and Newry, Mourne & Down are among the most active for planning grants, while other areas like Fermanagh & Omagh see fewer approvals and limited infrastructure progress.

The mismatch between housing delivery and infrastructure rollout is most visible in areas experiencing planning success without corresponding investment in water, sewerage, or transport systems.

CIS’s analysis highlights several recurring issues impacting alignment between housing development and infrastructure readiness:

Planning delays: Despite improved approval volumes, planning timelines remain inconsistent, with large-scale developments often slowed by statutory consultees and regulatory requirements. Infrastructure capacity constraints: Sewerage and water services are increasingly a bottleneck, particularly in suburban and semi-rural areas. Funding gaps: While flagship infrastructure projects are on the books, many lack full funding packages or clear delivery timelines. Regional inequality: Certain councils are moving ahead with planning approvals despite insufficient infrastructure provision, risking disconnected or under-served developments.

Dave Thompson, Vice President for Ireland and Europe at CIS, said: “Northern Ireland’s housing pipeline remains strong on paper, but until infrastructure delivery is fully aligned, we will continue to see delays, increased costs, and frustrated communities. The data shows that while housing plans are progressing, developers and local authorities are still battling to get basic infrastructure in place.”

“To deliver the homes Northern Ireland needs, we must rethink how we plan and fund infrastructure — especially in regions poised for rapid housing growth.”