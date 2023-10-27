Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer launches major recruitment drive for a new generation of technicians
Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer is on the hunt for a new generation of technicians offering salaries of up to £46,000.
One of the region’s most successful businesses, Charles Hurst Group is hosting a special recruitment evening on Thursday, November 9 at its Bolt café and restaurant at Boucher Road Belfast between 5pm and 8pm.
Part of award-winning automotive group Lookers, Charles Hurst Group operates eight locations in Northern Ireland and two in the Republic of Ireland, offering 25 vehicle manufacturers and brands from Aston Martin, Lotus and Bentley to Vauxhall, Nissan, Toyota and CUPRA.
Charles Hurst has already invested more than £8 million in its dealership estate since the start of this year, increasing choice and creating new jobs as part of an ambitious strategy to drive new growth – and the new technician roles will play a key role in its future success.
A recent £2 million investment in a Cupra dealership joins others, including a £2.2m investment in a new Toyota showroom, around £1 million to refurbish and relaunch two Nissan dealerships in Belfast and Newtownards, and £3 million in a significant redevelopment of its parts centre on Boucher Road, Belfast.
Jeff McCarney, Charles Hurst Group operations director, said: “Technicians play a key role in our success, and we’re delighted to launch a major recruitment drive to welcome a new generation of ambitious, experienced, customer-focused people from a wide variety of backgrounds to our award-winning team.
“Friendly, communicative and in touch with our valued customers, inspecting vehicles, replacing components and making vehicle repairs, today’s technicians can confidently dive into increasingly sophisticated electronically-controlled cars and vans with up-to-date knowledge of mechanical and chemical engineering, hydraulics, refrigeration, pneumatics and, of course, electronics, which is why we’re on the lookout for new skills and talent to add to teams.
“The automotive market is changing fast and we’re offering dynamic, progressive career opportunities with market-leading salaries and benefits for candidates at every level to be part of our sustainable transformation and would encourage everyone to register their interest early.”
Successful candidates hired by Charles Hurst as newly qualified technicians can expect to start at between £32,000 and £38,000 OTE, rising to £46,000 OTE for a master technician.
Jeff added: “Our technicians are a vital part of our Service team, delivering outstanding customer service on every occasion,” Jeff MCartney said. “We want you to be a part of our success. If you're a qualified Vehicle Technician or experienced Mechanic, whether you work in a dealer group or independent garage, we want to hear from you.”