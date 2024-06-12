Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s largest commercial real estate agency Lambert Smith Hampton has appointed Sean Toner as a director in its property management division.

Joining the 80-strong team in LSH’s new offices in The Kelvin, Sean will be instrumental in further growing the department, which manages over 15 million square feet of commercial property across Great Britain and Northern Ireland including 45 shopping centres.

Sean most recently held an associate director role with Savills Ireland with further experience gained working with Colliers International and JLL in Perth, Australia.

Neil McShane, managing director of LSH Ireland pictured with Sean Toner, new Belfast director

Neil McShane, managing director of LSH Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sean as a director in our growing property management team. Sean is well respected in the industry and his experience and knowledge will stand him in good stead with our clients.

“LSH in Belfast is renowned for attracting the top talent in the industry and Sean’s appointment further enhances our offering.”