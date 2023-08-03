Northern Ireland car dealers, Shelbourne Motors has appointed Alan Thompson as the family-owned vehicle retailers’ first ever chief operations officer.

The senior executive appointment is part of Shelbourne Motors’ ambitious growth plan in its 50th year of business that includes a £3m capital investment programme across its multi-franchise retail sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan will be tasked with spearheading the company’s growth strategy and further strengthening its position as one of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned vehicle retailers.

He will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the business with a focus on reinforcing Shelbourne Motors' commitment to offering exceptional choice and excellent customer service to its strong and loyal customer base.

Alan brings over 27 years’ experience and expertise in the automotive industry, where he has worked across various departments in key leadership and business development roles.

He graduated from Queens University Belfast in business administration & computer science, earning the prestigious 'Unibol Award' for being the top graduate in his class. He also holds a CIMA advance diploma in management accounting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £3m capital investment by Shelbourne Motors includes a major programme of renovations and upgrades across its multi award-winning franchise dealerships in Portadown and Newry in line with each manufacturer’s latest retail and customer service concepts.

Paul Ward, director of Shelbourne Motors, said "We’re delighted to welcome Alan as our first-ever chief operations officer in our 50th year of business. His vast industry experience, proven leadership abilities and commitment to innovation aligns with our vision for the future.

“Alan’s appointment comes at a very exciting time for the business as we continue to roll-out our £3 million capital investment programme across our multi-franchise retail sites. His strategic capabilities and proven operational effectiveness will be invaluable in driving our ambitious growth strategy built upon our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service.”

Alan Thompson, new chief operating officer at Shelbourne Motors, added: “I’m delighted to be joining one of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned vehicle retailers as its first chief operating officer.

“Shelbourne Motors has a rich heritage in the local automotive industry and a well-deserved reputation for excellence and innovation in delivering a quality customer experience across its excellent franchise network, and I look forward to leading a very talented team to drive the company to even greater success."