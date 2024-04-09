Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland's largest ferry operator, Stena Line, has entered an agreement to acquire 49% of the shares in Morocco- based ferry company Africa Morocco Link (AML).

AML is head quartered in Tangier operating a ferry route between Tanger Med – Algeciras, this summer the company will also launch a new highspeed route between Tangier Ville and Tarifa. The first route is open for freight and travel customers. The second one will be a route for passengers and cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's largest ferry operator, Stena Line, has entered an agreement to acquire 49% of the shares in Morocco- based ferry company Africa Morocco Link (AML)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niclas Mårtensson, CEO at Stena Line, said: “We are always looking to secure new business opportunities that will make us last and be resilient in the long run. The strait of Gibraltar is a strategic location for passengers travelling between Africa and Europe as well as for global trade, and freight volumes in the area are expected to grow in the upcoming years due to the positive industrial growth and international trade in Morocco.

“These routes, their ports, and the surrounding industries are under development and expected to drive a healthy freight market growth in the coming ten years. It’s a very exciting area to be able to operate in.”