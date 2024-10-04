Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crash Services expands services with new Boucher Road premises to strengthen its presence throughout Northern Ireland

Crash Services, Northern Ireland’s largest independent accident management company, have announced their investment in a new premises on Boucher Road, Belfast.

With offices in Belfast, Newry, and Londonderry, CRASH Services continues to strengthen its presence throughout Northern Ireland.

The business was founded in 1996 and assists hundreds of motorists each month across Northern Ireland in the aftermath of a road traffic accident.

Members of the CRASH Services team at the opening of their new Boucher Road office

They take care of everything including vehicle recovery, collision investigation, organising repairs, providing replacement vehicles, liaising with insurance companies and offering legal and medical assistance. There is no fee for the accident management service as all costs are recovered from insurers involved.

Their commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in an impressive 99% recommendation rate.

Jonathan McKeown, CEO of Crash Services, said: “We're delighted to announce the opening of our new office which will be as welcoming and comfortable to the victims of accidents as it will be for our own staff who are really looking forward to working in these modern surroundings.

"Our mission at CRASH is to act with care for those involved in road traffic incidents, and in practice what that means for the motoring public is that we are here to offer compassion and respect for the potentially traumatic experience the person is going through so that we can work efficiently to get the customer back on the road in their own vehicle as quickly as possible.