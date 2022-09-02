Northern Ireland’s largest independent contact centre is expanding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s largest independent contact centre, Mango Ethical Direct Marketing, has re-invested £1million to expand over the next five years including the creation of 90 new jobs.

The news comes as the Bangor-based organisation also announces Gavin Martin as its next managing director - the family-owned firm’s youngest managing director to date.

Gavin, 35, has been working for Mango Direct Marketing since its inception 14 years ago and was appointed to the role in May 2022, succeeding Stuart Lally, who moves into the role of CEO.

Gavin Martin, managing director at Mango Ethical Direct Marketing

With a wealth of experience across many sectors, Mango Direct Marketing supports businesses with a range of bespoke services. The organisation’s client base includes businesses in the UK and Ireland, as well as Australia and America.

The organisation currently employs over 200 staff from its purpose-built 12,000 square foot contact centre building.

Gavin explained: “I joined Mango as one of five initial staff members and have grown with the organisation as it has evolved into Northern Ireland’s largest independently-owned contact centre. We are a genuine company full of genuine people, and our unique culture and ethical approach has helped us to sustain great client relationships and become the largest independent business of our kind in the country. I will forever be indebted to Susan and Stuart, who saw and believed in my potential. It is a strong passion of mine to do the same for the next generation that comes through our doors.

“Mango strives to instil a family culture, and we are committed to investing in our people. I look forward to continuing to support our staff and clients as we take Mango to the next level.”

Stuart Lally, CEO of Mango Direct Marketing, founded the company with his wife Susan. They recently re-invested £1 million into the business, to fuel ambitious growth plans which include the expansion of its team, premises, services, and global client base, along with the creation of 90 new jobs.

As managing director, Gavin will oversee the purchase of the building next door to Mango’s existing office space. The renovation will house a state-of-the-art training and development facility, as well as a dedicated IT suite for the expanding inhouse team.

Stuart explained: “We are delighted to appoint Gavin as our next managing director. Gavin has been with us from the very beginning and has been involved in all aspects of the business over the years. He has played a pivotal role in our operational setup and growth, and it has been a pleasure to support his career development and watch him evolve into a member of our senior leadership team.

“An ethical approach is at the heart of our business and as we look to the future, we are confident that Gavin is the right person to lead the organisation forward. He is incredibly dedicated and has an innate ability to build strong relationships with colleagues and clients. He has also played a pivotal role in nurturing our team’s talent, supporting them to develop their potential, and contribute to the success of our organisation.