AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker, is celebrating a prestigious award win after being named Commercial Lines Broker of the Year at The British Insurance Awards 2023.

The British Insurance Awards 2023, hosted by Insurance Post, and contested by hundreds of underwriters, brokers, and intermediaries to recognise and celebrate the pinnacle of innovation and excellence across the United Kingdom’s insurance industry.

The winners were announced at a gala awards ceremony on Wednesday, July 5 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

With over 50 years’ experience and 15 branches across Northern Ireland, AbbeyAutoline was the only local company to be shortlisted in both the Personal Lines Broker of the Year and Commercial Lines Broker of the Year (SME/Mid-Corporate) categories.

Both award categories were open to all UK-based insurance brokers who could demonstrate how they respond to the demands of their consumers or clients with products relevant to their needs, while offering a top-quality service.

Brokers also needed to demonstrate their ability to deliver value-added services and evidence of product or service innovation in the context of profitable growth.

Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline, said: "We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud to have secured the Commercial Lines Broker of the Year accolade, as well as being shortlisted for Personal Lines Broker of the Year category, at this year’s British Insurance Awards.

AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker, was named Commercial Lines Broker of the Year at The British Insurance Awards 2023. Pictured at The British Insurance Awards 2023 are Russell Kane, Awards host, John McMichael, insurer relations and products director at AbbeyAutoline, Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline, Jackie Elliott, commercial director of AbbeyAutoline and Steve Bashford, chief executive of Arch UK regional division (category sponsor)

"Receiving national recognition of this magnitude is an incredible honour and reinforces our customer-centric approach to providing innovative, value-added services to our clients and customers across Personal and Commercial Lines.