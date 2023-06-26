Allstate NI awarded Gold CORE accreditation for responsible business leadership from Business in the Community. Pictured are business engagement coordinator at Allstate NI Bernadette Haughey, vice president and managing director at Allstate NI Stephen McKeown and travel manager at Allstate NI Gillian Hinds

Allstate Northern Ireland has been awarded Gold CORE accreditation by Business in the Community for operating in a way that is better for employees, the planet, and the community.

The company, which is Northern Ireland’s largest IT employer, progressed from silver to gold for excellence in its corporate responsibility practice. The award from Business in the Community, part of the Responsible Business Network, comes just months after Allstate NI became the first company in the UK and Ireland to earn the Gold Diversity Mark for building an inclusive and diverse workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CORE recognises best practices in health and wellbeing; biodiversity; diversity and inclusion; community engagement; and responsible leadership. The accreditation is validated by an external process.

Allstate NI, with more than 2,400 workers, joins more than two dozen local employers like Ulster Bank, Heron Bros, and Belfast City Airport as a Gold Member of the Responsible Business Network in Northern Ireland.

Vice president and managing director of Allstate NI Dr. Stephen McKeown, said: “At Allstate NI, we strive to do better for the team, our clients, and communities. We’re leading the way in technological development and operating responsibly. We are delighted to now be recognised at gold level and I am very proud of our work in this area.”