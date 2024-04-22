Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland's largest cabinet manufacturer Woodland Kitchens has agreed a deal to acquire Dundee headquartered, JTC Furniture Group, in a transaction backed by investment from leading growth capital investor, BGF.

Founded by Brian McCloskey in 1987 as a kitchen showroom operation in Ballymena, Woodland is today led by son, Connor, and is now one of the leading kitchen, bedroom and bathroom cabinet suppliers in Northern Ireland.

With a long-term track record of growth to over £25million turnover, Woodland Kitchens serves major trade customers across the UK and ROI and employs over 170 staff in its facility in Rasharkin, County Antrim.

Woodland Kitchens acquires JTC Furniture in a strategic deal backed by BGF. Pictured are Connor McCloskey, CEO at Woodland NI, Chris Nixon, investor at BGF in Belfast and Gordon Linton, managing director of JTC

Similarly, JTC is a Scottish manufacturer and supplier of fitted furniture, focused on the social housing and student accommodation markets and employing over 250 people in the Dundee area. JTC represents a highly complementary acquisition for Woodland, with the partnership creating one of the largest cabinet producers in the UK.

The acquisition will allow both Woodland and JTC to capitalise on the benefit of the Group’s newfound scale to continue to enhance its product range and service levels to their respective customer bases.

Connor McCloskey, CEO at Woodland NI, said: “Woodland has enjoyed strong organic growth in recent years but we have kept one eye on strategic, additive acquisition opportunities. The partnership with JTC was a move that made perfect sense in terms of scale, common values, capabilities and level of ambition.

"JTC’s strong presence and long-standing customer base in the social housing, healthcare and student housing sectors, combined with Woodland’s own strengths in the distribution and large retail space, will allow both businesses to share best practice and take a collaborative approach to further growth. We look forward to working with the team in Dundee.”

JTC’s existing senior management team is remaining with the newly combined business and will continue to lead implementation of its ambitious growth plans. The combined business will have turnover in excess of £50m.

BGF’s talent network have also introduced Marcus Moir to the business as non-executive chairman, who brings with him a wealth of relevant industry experience in the home improvement space.

BGF is one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland, backing entrepreneurs and innovators. It has completed a multi-million-pound investment in the new Woodland Group for a minority stake in the business, which will be used to fund the acquisition and support future growth.

Chris Nixon, investor at BGF in Belfast, explained: “Woodland and JTC are both established names in the kitchen furniture industry and by combining the team’s knowledge of the market and complementary customer base we believe there is high potential for growth. We are excited to join the Woodland team as a minority investor as they embark on this expansion.”

Gordon Linton, managing director of JTC, added: “We have been impressed with Connor, Brian and the wider team’s long-term vision for the business. We are convinced the strategic alliance with Woodland, with a proven, supportive backer such as BGF, will strengthen our own proposition and help develop our offering. For our team in Dundee, it will be very much business as usual, with a continued focus on providing great service to customers in the range of sectors where we are already a market leader.”