Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland auction house, Ross’s Auctioneers and Valuers, is marking its 100th anniversary with an investment of £750,000 in its Belfast facilities, establishing the business for future growth through new audiences and markets.

Ross’s is led by a father & son partnership Daniel Clarke, chartered surveyor, art expert and auctioneer, and his son Angus, who is responsible for marketing and development of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in a Grade-B listed building in Belfast’s May Street, Ross’s reputation is established on sales of Irish art, antiques, and quality furniture. Over the last 10 years, the auction house has diversified into high-end jewellery, gemstones, and watches, which now account for 30% of its turnover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angus and Daniel Clarke in the historic Ross’s Auction Rooms in Belfast’s City Centre. The business, which is marking its centenary, has invested £750,000 to digitise its operations and extend its reach to a global audience with its art, antique and jewellery auction platforms available online

Employing a team of 14, the Clarkes have also developed their business model in line with changing consumer trends such as recycling and sustainable living. The auction house has also been influenced by programmes such as Antiques Roadshow and The Repair Shop, as well as the growth of online bidding sites like eBay and Gumtree.

The recent investment, which has created three new jobs, includes the digitisation of the business, ensuring the auctions are available online and are supported across all digital channels.

Ross’s has also enhanced its pre-auction viewing facilities by investing in the latest 3-D photo technology to capture detailed imagery of its extensive jewellery collection. A fully secure room to showcase its diamonds, jewellery, and watches has also been opened to the public and two gemstone specialists have been appointed to advise, value and market the range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The historic building, which has survived two World Wars and four attempted bombings during the 1970s and 80s, has also been upgraded and extensively refurbished to include new exhibition spaces, photography rooms, and art storage areas with bespoke racking.

Angus explained: “This investment in our business coincides with our centenary, but our focus is very much on the future.

“We’ve always had a very loyal client base, across the island of Ireland, and our bricks & mortar business remains our centrepiece, providing the personal, face-to-face experience which many still prefer.

“However our online auction platform meets the needs of the growing numbers of customers who prefer to buy from a distance. Now we have worldwide exposure combined with the convenience of bidding at the touch of a button. This accessibility is a win:win for vendors and buyers alike – fully backed by our reputation for expertise, knowledge and trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad