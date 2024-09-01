Northern Ireland’s leading commercial property agency adds RICS qualified expert Witness Service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland’s leading commercial property agency Lambert Smith Hampton has expanded its service offering to clients by providing RICS expert witnesses for both building consultancy and valuations.
Darren Fitzsimons, director in the valuation department and David Horisk who is a director in building consultancy have both completed RICS training to become qualified as expert witnesses within the sector.
Lambert Smith Hampton can now offer their expertise to give opinion evidence on matters outside of a judges or tribunal’s knowledge, providing support to solicitors, clients and professional representative firms who require this service.
A recognised benchmark of quality, the expert witness certificate ensures that Darren and David are equipped with the expert knowledge and skills to confidently navigate the complexities of expert witness work when a dispute arises in the built environment.
Neil McShane, managing director at Lambert Smith Hampton Ireland, said: “To have two members of the team qualified as expert witnesses by RICS is a huge achievement and really strengthens the expertise of our team and the service that we deliver.
"We recognise the importance of investing in our team at all levels of their careers, ensuring that they continue to develop professionally and have the support they need to achieve their goals. We are proud to have been able to support Darren and David while they took part in this training, and we look forward to seeing them use these skills.”
Lisa O’Connor of RICS NI, added: “To become an expert witness Darren and David both completed extensive training to gain proficiency in different areas outside of their usual roles. I’m delighted that they have achieved their qualification and look forward to seeing them put their new skills into practice.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.