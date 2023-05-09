Northern Ireland’s leading industry practitioners launch aesthetics conference to help injectors with treatment complications
The first aesthetics safety conference of its kind has been launched by some of NI’s leading industry professionals to help local injectors overcome the fear of complications
Some of Northern Ireland’s leading industry practitioners have launched an inaugural aesthetics safety conference to give local injectors the tools and knowledge should problems arise during treatment.
It comes as the British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM) reported that 82% of its members confirmed they have treated patients with complications following treatment performed by another practitioner.
Conquering Complications will runs on Friday, June 16 in The Alex Hotel in Dublin and will give practitioners the chance to learn best practices for confidently managing complications in aesthetics procedures.
The conference is the first in a series of events being organised by The A List which has been set up by some of NI’s leading aesthetics professionals with a passion for educating aesthetics practitioners.
There will be a highly experienced panel of speakers including Dr Patrick Treacy, who is internationally recognised as a pioneer in aesthetic medicine; Dr Steven Harris, who has performed over 40,000 procedures and is an educator in facial reshaping using ultrasound and his original Nonsurgical Lip Tubercle (NLT) technique for lip enhancements; Gillian Murray, a prescribing pharmacist, clinical researcher and pharmacist injector and global clinical educator Dr Lee Walker, who is a leader in the field of medical aesthetics and chairman of Complications in Medical Aesthetics Collaborative (CMAC).
Lisa Waring, registered nurse, founder of FaceTherapy NI and event organiser, said: “Complications can happen to even the most experienced aesthetics injectors, myself included. Adequate training is key to patient safety, and whilst there are plenty of courses to ensure we are trained in treatments, there is a lack of training on what to do if things go wrong. And vitally, it is the approach to the prevention, diagnosis and management that determines a safe outcome for patients.
“The Conquering Complications conference will help practitioners overcome the fear of aesthetics complications and provide the knowledge to confidently deal with any issues that might arise. We are delighted to have secured an internationally recognised panel comprising some of the industry leaders and educators and I know their insight is going to be of benefit to the aesthetics practitioners attending and the thousands of people they collectively treat each year.”