News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Northern Ireland’s leading industry practitioners launch aesthetics conference to help injectors with treatment complications

The first aesthetics safety conference of its kind has been launched by some of NI’s leading industry professionals to help local injectors overcome the fear of complications

By Claire Cartmill
Published 9th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:09 BST

Some of Northern Ireland’s leading industry practitioners have launched an inaugural aesthetics safety conference to give local injectors the tools and knowledge should problems arise during treatment.

It comes as the British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM) reported that 82% of its members confirmed they have treated patients with complications following treatment performed by another practitioner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conquering Complications will runs on Friday, June 16 in The Alex Hotel in Dublin and will give practitioners the chance to learn best practices for confidently managing complications in aesthetics procedures.

The first aesthetics safety conference of its kind to take place on the island of Ireland has been launched by some of Northern Ireland’s leading industry professionals with the aim of giving local practitioners the tools and knowledge should problems arise during treatment. Pictured are directors of the A-List and event organisers registered nurse Lisa Waring, registered nurse Elisha Milligan, registered nurse Kate McClean, Stephany Toal and Geri DuffyThe first aesthetics safety conference of its kind to take place on the island of Ireland has been launched by some of Northern Ireland’s leading industry professionals with the aim of giving local practitioners the tools and knowledge should problems arise during treatment. Pictured are directors of the A-List and event organisers registered nurse Lisa Waring, registered nurse Elisha Milligan, registered nurse Kate McClean, Stephany Toal and Geri Duffy
The first aesthetics safety conference of its kind to take place on the island of Ireland has been launched by some of Northern Ireland’s leading industry professionals with the aim of giving local practitioners the tools and knowledge should problems arise during treatment. Pictured are directors of the A-List and event organisers registered nurse Lisa Waring, registered nurse Elisha Milligan, registered nurse Kate McClean, Stephany Toal and Geri Duffy
Most Popular

The conference is the first in a series of events being organised by The A List which has been set up by some of NI’s leading aesthetics professionals with a passion for educating aesthetics practitioners.

There will be a highly experienced panel of speakers including Dr Patrick Treacy, who is internationally recognised as a pioneer in aesthetic medicine; Dr Steven Harris, who has performed over 40,000 procedures and is an educator in facial reshaping using ultrasound and his original Nonsurgical Lip Tubercle (NLT) technique for lip enhancements; Gillian Murray, a prescribing pharmacist, clinical researcher and pharmacist injector and global clinical educator Dr Lee Walker, who is a leader in the field of medical aesthetics and chairman of Complications in Medical Aesthetics Collaborative (CMAC).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lisa Waring, registered nurse, founder of FaceTherapy NI and event organiser, said: “Complications can happen to even the most experienced aesthetics injectors, myself included. Adequate training is key to patient safety, and whilst there are plenty of courses to ensure we are trained in treatments, there is a lack of training on what to do if things go wrong. And vitally, it is the approach to the prevention, diagnosis and management that determines a safe outcome for patients.

“The Conquering Complications conference will help practitioners overcome the fear of aesthetics complications and provide the knowledge to confidently deal with any issues that might arise. We are delighted to have secured an internationally recognised panel comprising some of the industry leaders and educators and I know their insight is going to be of benefit to the aesthetics practitioners attending and the thousands of people they collectively treat each year.”

Read More
Monkstown butchers expands after 25 years in business
Related topics:Northern Ireland