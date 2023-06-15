A children’s classic sweet treat has been given a modern makeover after Morelli’s Ice Cream and Hartley’s partnered to create a new series of jelly and ice cream pairings for fans to enjoy this summer.

Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer Morelli’s Ice Cream has partnered with the nation’s favourite jam and jelly brand Hartley’s to create a new range of jelly and ice cream flavour pairings to tickle the tastebuds of sweet treat fans this summer.

The flavour pairings, which have been created by a team of experts from Morelli’s Ice Cream and Harley’s, match the taste and texture of different ice cream flavours with a variety of jelly combinations to create this summer’s go-to treat for ice cream lovers young and old.

The new flavour pairings, which will be available at Morelli’s Ice Cream in Portrush from June 24 June to 25 while stock lasts, include Belgian choc chip ice cream and cherry jelly, honeycomb ice cream and raspberry jelly and salted caramel ice cream and blueberry muffin jelly. Classic ice cream and jelly lovers will be pleased to know that vanilla ice cream and strawberry jelly will also be on the menu.

“Jelly and ice cream is something many people remember fondly from childhood and when the team at the iconic Hartley’s suggested this collaboration, we jumped at the chance to partner with them,” said Daniela Morelli, sales and marketing manager at Morelli’s Ice Cream.

“The different combinations of Morelli’s and Hartley’s went down so well with our tasting panel that we decided to make our favourite combinations available at our Portrush store in June, while stocks last.”

Nicole Scully, National Account Manager from Hartley’s, explained: “When we were discussing the idea of bringing jelly and ice cream back for the summer, we wanted to partner with an iconic ice cream brand to make that happen. They don’t come bigger or better than Morelli’s and we’re so pleased to join forces with Daniela and her team to create these stunning new flavour combinations.

“We’re so pleased with the results of our collaboration and hope ice cream fans on Northern Ireland’s north coast get to sample these new flavours.”

Tasting notes available include:

Hartley’s strawberry jelly and Morelli’s vanilla ice cream – The sweetness of both the strawberry and vanilla complement each other to make the perfect sweet treat this summer. It’s a popular pairing that comes with some nostalgia, bringing back childhood memories whilst we eat it.

Morelli’s Belgian chocolate chip ice cream and Hartley’s cherry jelly – Cherry is sweet but also has a slight tartness, and the Belgian chocolate in the Morelli’s ice cream offsets this to create a delicious blend of flavours and a great ice cream and jelly combination to enjoy.

Hartley’s raspberry jelly and Morelli’s honeycomb ice cream – The sweet, golden shards of honeycomb sprinkled through Morelli’s ice cream are balanced out by the sweetness of Hartley’s raspberry jelly. This combination is truly delicious and makes for a great treat over the summer months.

Morelli’s salted caramel ice cream and Hartley’s blueberry muffin jelly – The sweet and tangy notes from the blueberry jelly complement the rich and distinct flavour of the salted caramel ice cream really well, resulting in a top treat for anyone who enjoys an edge to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, was established in 1911 by Peter Morelli. Since then, the brand has flourished and expanded.