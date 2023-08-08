A new Belfast-based car advertising platform is being launched with the aim ‘to make a difference in Northern Ireland’.

Privately-owned Car Search NI (CSNI) is Northern Ireland's new website for advertising new and used cars and is set to go live on Thursday (August 17).

Adrian McAuley, Car Search NI managing director, said: “As a national company CSNI has the resources, the dedication and intent to make a real and noticeable difference throughout Northern Ireland and not only within the automotive industry.

"Beyond our ambition of rapidly becoming a household name within Northern Ireland, CSNI also promises to stand for the important things.

"At Car Search NI, we are proud of Northern Ireland. We truly wish to help our local economy, to help our environment, and to help our local people and businesses. We are an independently owned and run company which provides us the freedom from usual corporate restrictions and allows us to instead focus on the things that truly matter.”

Having set their sights on becoming the choice for anyone within Northern Ireland to buy or sell a car, Car Search NI has already embarked on, in their own words, 'our mega national launch campaign'.

Adrian added: “Even before the website is publicly live on Thursday, CSNI has been reinforcing its intent to be Northern Ireland's number one destination for buying and selling cars. Embarking on a series of genuinely stunning competitions, each featuring three prizes with one lucky winner, they are already amassing plenty of interest.”