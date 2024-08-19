Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to the luxurious Dunluce Lodge might be advised to check funds before booking as during July, August, September and October a one-night stay costs over £1,000

Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hospitality venue Dunluce Lodge is now open for bookings…!

Rooms at the north coast’s most luxurious hotel can be reserved for paying guests who want to visit the £16.5 million hotel from February 4 2025.

According to the Portrush hotel’s website, rooms range from £450 a night between February and March increasing to £500 in April and then rocketing during the summer months with May and June coasting £810 a night.

But those thinking of booking a summer mini-break in July might first be advised to check their bank balance as a one-night stay in July, August, September and October costs over £1,000.

However visitors looking for top end accommodation during the 153rd Open Championship, which takes place on the Royal Portrush links next door, are out of luck. As the hotel is booked out entirely for the July tournament itself and three or four days either side of the big event.

Revealing drone footage of the hotel last month, Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Dunluce Lodge, said: “Following Xander Schauffele’s success in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, excitement levels are building in Northern Ireland and the countdown to The 153rd Open Championship has truly begun.

“As our new drone footage shows, Dunluce Lodge will provide an unparalleled experience for guests on the Causeway Coast.

“The idea for Dunluce Lodge was born in 2019, when owners Jonathan Harper and Robert Covington attended the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush and identified the need for a five-star hotel on the Causeway Coast.

“Whether you are here to watch The Open, play any of the area’s fantastic golf courses or simply enjoy the five-star experience on the rugged Causeway Coast, you can relax knowing your individual experience will be tailored to your needs. We cannot wait to open our doors and greet our guests with our warm and genuine Irish Hospitality.”

New drone footage showcases luxurious Dunluce Lodge

Backed by a consortium of US-based investors, the hotel is being developed and managed by Valor Hospitality Partners who operate around 85 hotels all over the world.

The hotel and spa is nearing completion and when finished will employ over 80 people and support producers of local materials and seasonal produce.

The complex contains 35 luxury suites, restaurant, spa facilities and fitness gym plus an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert.

For larger groups, Dunluce Lodge has a private lodge, with eight suites, private dining and a fireside lounge space. Guests can order craft beers, wines and whiskeys throughout the entire property.

Overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Dunluce Lodge will be the ideal choice for golfing enthusiasts eager to see the stunning fairways

Additionally, the Lodge will provide à la carte dining and tasting menus that can be enjoyed in the restaurant, wine room or private dining spaces.