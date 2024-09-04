Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After 15 months of construction, the luxury 307-room eco-friendly accommodation brings The Edge to Belfast and is ready to welcome students – with room starting from £149 per week

The Edge, Belfast’s newest and most eco-friendly student residence, has been completed after 15 months of construction.

The 307-room luxury accommodation in the city centre, directly beside the new Ulster University campus, is set to welcome its first cohort of students this academic year on September 14.

The scheme has created five new full-time jobs plus 180 during construction. It will contribute nearly £2million annually to the Northern Ireland economy and continue the regeneration of Belfast City Centre.

The Edge was developed by ROK Property and Bridges Fund Management. It will be managed by Prestige Student Living, who offer luxury student accommodation at 35 locations across the UK and Ireland.

Located on York Street, The Edge offers stylish studio rooms with prices starting from £149 per week and flexible tenancy lengths, making it the most cost-effective option for Belfast students.

The Edge will also be Northern Ireland’s most eco-friendly student block, with sustainability at the heart of both the construction and operation of the building. Recycling and waste management were prioritised during the demolition process, CO₂ emissions were actively reduced throughout the build, and all materials specified were in accordance with BRE Specification. In operation, the building will be fully electric, thanks to air sourced heat pumps and solar PV, while also utilising water-saving technology and storm water attenuation.

Placing wellbeing at the heart of student’s needs, the state-of-the-art building includes a high-quality fitness suite, dedicated yoga and Pilates studio, as well as an array of modern amenities such as an outdoor zen garden, cinema room and gaming nooks, all designed to enhance the academic journey of students.

The project is working towards a BREEAM Very Good and Fitwell & Wired Score Accreditation.

Dylan Lindsay, director at ROK Property, said: “The Edge is now complete, welcoming students from the September 14. This marks a significant milestone for us, as our first purpose-built student accommodation scheme in Northern Ireland.

“The building will be a major addition to the accommodation offering around the new Ulster University campus and will play a role in helping to meet the needs of the student population in the city centre.

“Throughout the design process, sustainability was important to us. We worked to ensure The Edge is Northern Ireland’s most eco-friendly student block, offering students a stylish yet affordable living experience, with the most flexible tenancies available anywhere in the city.”

Guy Bowden, partner at Bridges Fund Management, added: “We’re delighted that The Edge is finally opening its doors to students this September. In Belfast, we felt there was a clear shortage of high-quality purpose-built accommodation to house the University’s growing student population.