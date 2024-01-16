The three-storey bar and restaurant is located in a listed former barracks canteen historically known as ‘Fisher’ that dates back to 1848

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s newest bar and restaurant Stitch + Weave is set to open at Ebrington in March.

Almost three years ago Derry City and Strabane District Council approved a proposal by Toomebridge-based Philip McElhone Construction to develop a three-storey bar and restaurant at Building 40 overlooking the River Foyle at Ebrington’s north-western corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their website states: "We are thrilled to introduce the newest addition to Derry/L’Derry’s vibrant culinary and social scene - Stitch & Weave! Nestled in the corner of Ebrington Square and directly adjacent to the cities Peace Bridge, we are here to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your dining, drinking and social experience.

“Work is progressing nicely and we look forward to welcoming you from March 1, 2024 - meanwhile keep an eye on this page and our socials for updates about our grand opening!”