The launch of The Lookout restaurant at The Salthouse eco-hotel in Ballycastle has been an overwhelming success, serving more than 3,000 covers in the first month.

The Lookout, representing a substantial £1.5 million investment, has also brought about the creation of 30 new jobs, including 13 talented international staff members.

The latest addition to one of Europe’s most eco-friendly hotels is a remarkable indoor and outdoor culinary venue that has also introduced a bakery to support various aspects of the hotel's operations.

As part of the investment, 10 chef positions were created to curate a predominantly European menu. Keeping true to its sustainable ethos, The Lookout prioritises the use of locally sourced ingredients, some of which are even grown on-site.

The decision to expand the hotel's offering was prompted by the growing demand for breaks at The Salthouse, which already boasts a 24-bed hotel, six eco-lodges, a spa, and another restaurant.

Carl McGarrity, director at The Salthouse Hotel, said: “We are very pleased with the reception the launch of The Lookout has received.

“We had high expectations and our team, new and old, delivered to a very satisfied customer base from near and far.

“When we launched The Salthouse in 2019, we knew we were fulfilling a void in the hospitality scene, and the subsequent demand from our customers has led to our expansion, including the addition of the new restaurant.

“The Lookout offers a relaxed dining alternative that complements our existing à la carte venue and provides our guests with the sustainable experience that is synonymous with The Salthouse culture.”

The Salthouse Hotel is committed to self-sufficiency, harnessing renewable energy through an onsite wind turbine and solar panels that power the hotel and eco lodges. The property also aims to minimise single-use plastics whenever possible, and its water supply is sourced from its own borehole.