Morelli’s Ice Cream celebrated the ‘best vanilla victory’ by unveiling new, limited-edition purple cones – the iconic colour of the 113-year-old ice-cream brand!

Northern Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, Morelli’s Ice Cream, is celebrating winning the ‘Best Vanilla’ award at the National Ice Cream Championships by unveiling new, limited-edition purple cones.

Morelli’s double cream vanilla was voted number one in the ‘Best Vanilla’ category at one of the world’s most prestigious ice cream awards ceremonies. The awards are run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the trade body for the UK’s £1.4bn ice cream industry.

To celebrate the victory, Morelli’s has launched limited-edition purple cones, the iconic colour of the 113-year-old ice-cream brand. The purple cones are vanilla flavoured, and the colouring is made with 100% natural ingredients.

The celebratory cones will be available for customers in selected stores for a limited time only.

“We’re so pleased to have won ‘Best Vanilla’ in this year’s ICA National Ice Cream Championships,” said Daniela Morelli, sales and marketing manager at Morelli’s Ice Cream.

“Our iconic Double Cream Vanilla is a timeless favourite for our customers young and old, and we’re proud it’s getting the recognition it deserves. We’re just as excited to launch our limited-edition purple cones to celebrate. Come on in and try a scoop of our award-winning vanilla in a purple cone, while stocks last!”

Alongside the launch of the purple cones, Morelli’s is running a competition on social media for fans of the brand to win an at-home ice cream kit. The kit will include family tubs of the award-winning double cream vanilla, honeycomb, raspberry ripple, salted caramel and Belgian chocolate chip, as well as the limited-edition purple cones and a variety of toppings. To enter, head to the Morelli’s Instagram.

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, was established in 1911 by Peter Morelli.