One of the UK & Ireland’s leading construction manufacturers, the new appointments will also see managing director, David Henderson becoming Tobermore’s first chairman

Northern Ireland’s second-generation multi-million construction manufacturer has appointed its first board of directors in the company’s 82 year history.

Owner David Henderson announced the appointments at Tobermore, one of the UK & Ireland’s leading construction manufacturers, in preparation for the company’s next phase of market expansion.

The board will sit above the Northern Ireland company’s current senior leadership team to provide them with strategic direction, governance, and oversight.

Tobermore appoints first board of directors pictured are Daniel Anderson, David Henderson and Glenn Robinson

In addition to his role as managing director, David will become Tobermore’s first chairman. He will be joined by the company’s general manager, Glenn Robinson, and Daniel Anderson, who will serve in an independent non-executive capacity.

Speaking about the decision, David said: “We have an excellent management structure in place that has contributed to Tobermore’s substantial growth in recent years and helped make Tobermore the great business that it is today. But, in my 48 years at Tobermore, I’ve learnt that to succeed, you must be prepared to change and adapt. So, as we continue to build on our strong foundations and look to the next exciting chapter in Tobermore’s story, the time is right to appoint our first board of directors, who will act as a voice of objective challenge and provide impartial oversight to the business.”

“So, it’s with great pleasure that I welcome Daniel Anderson to work alongside Glenn and myself at Tobermore. One of the most active investors and supporters of businesses in Northern Ireland, Daniel brings impressive commercial acumen, management proficiency, and experience in corporate governance which will significantly complement the Tobermore board and enhance its independence.”

Daniel, who has been appointed as Tobermore’s first independent non-executive director, previously spent much of his career working across the capital markets in the U.S. and London. After returning to Northern Ireland, he helped establish one of the region’s first private equity investment funds, Cordovan Capital, which has invested in, and helped grow, over a dozen businesses.

Daniel continued: “I’m passionate about supporting and growing Northern Irish businesses. What David, Glenn, and the team have built in Tobermore is exceptional, so I’m delighted to be joining the board as a non-executive director. I look forward to working with them both to help develop and add value to the business, whilst also being a good steward and ensuring the correct governance is in place.”

The third member of the board is Tobermore’s general manager, Glenn Robinson. He first worked for the company on a temporary basis during the university summer holidays then, after graduating, joined permanently as business improvement manager. He was promoted to general manager in 2008. Since then, he has focused on driving sales, helping David to take the company from an independent SME manufacturer with 240 employees that only sold in Ireland to one with a multi-million pound turnover, exporting 70% of its product to Britain and employing 414 people.

Glenn added: “As managing director, David has not only steered Tobermore through a great many challenges but has been instrumental in ensuring the company has come out stronger each time.

