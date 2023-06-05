As part of this collaboration, Ciao Gelato have introduced their authentic gelato bar within Spoon Street’s Lisburn Road store.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands and is set to enhance the frozen dessert experience for customers in Belfast.

Ciao! Gelato Bar, a family-run business, is deeply rooted in Italian heritage. Their delicious gelato, from their secret recipe is handcrafted locally in Warrenpoint by fifth generation Aldo, an award-winning gelato creator. The brand’s commitment to homemade, high-quality gelato perfectly aligns with Spoon Street’s dedication to providing premium frozen dessert options to their customers.

The introduction of Ciao Gelato at the Lisburn Road store offers an expanded range of frozen treats to indulge in. Customers can look forward to savouring a wide selection of gelato flavours crafted with passion and expertise, with vibrant flavours such as Tiramisu, Ferrero, M&M and Biscoff.

With this partnership, Spoon Street have created a diverse dessert destination where customers can enjoy the best of both worlds with frozen yogurt and authentic Italian gelato.

“We are delighted to bring the taste of Genoa to Spoon Street,” said Justin Ward, owner of Spoon Street.

“This exciting collaboration has allowed us to expand our current dessert offerings by introducing homemade, artisanal gelato to our beloved Spoon Street customers. Our new venture has brought a great sense of community by supporting a family-owned business, and we cannot wait for this partnership to grow into the wider Spoon Street family.”

With such a positive response from customers and the local community, Spoon Street have made the decision to further expand their collaboration with Ciao Gelato. Starting in June, Spoon Street will be opening another Ciao Gelato Bar in their Ballyhackamore location. This expansion will provide the shared commitment of both brands to reaching the wider community, bringing the taste of authentic gelato to Belfast.

"We are thrilled about our collaboration with Spoon Street," shares fourth generation Gemma Forte O'Hare.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with an authentic and premium dessert experience. As we share similar values of high-quality and homemade produce, it feels like a natural fit. With this exciting collaboration, we feel encouraged to push our boundaries further and quicker than we ever thought possible. We are very much looking forward to seeing where this collaboration takes us and to sharing our beloved gelato with Belfast and welcoming Spoon Street as part of our Gelato family”.

The collaboration between Spoon Street and Ciao Gelato represents a celebration of craftsmanship, family values and a commitment to provide an exceptional dessert experience. Together, they aim to create a place for groups to gather, indulge and experience delicious frozen desserts. Experience the new Ciao Gelato Bar at Spoon Street, Lisburn Road. Ballyhackamore coming early June.

