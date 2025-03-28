Northern Ireland’s suicide rate demands change - Belfast Conference to tackle suicide prevention and online harm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thursday, April 3, ICC Belfast will host a vital conference addressing the increasing risks of online harm and its connection to suicide among young people in Northern Ireland.

Organised by Jill Gordon, Owner of Complete Mind Solutions, this in-person event will bring together experts, advocates, and frontline professionals to explore the dangerous realities of grooming, catfishing, online influence, and sexual exploitation. In 2023, it was reported by NISRA that there were 221 suicide deaths in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Jill Gordon said: “This is a shocking and concerning statistic. We need urgent intervention and a wave of change in Northern Ireland. The conference will provide a space for honest conversations, evidence-based solutions, and collaborative action.

“I urge you to attend this conference and be part of this change. Together we will explore what practical things we can do as individuals, organisations, and as a society to protect our children and young people.”

Attendees will gain insights from leading voices in suicide prevention, mental health, and online safety, with a panel discussion on the latest concerning suicide statistics published by NISRA.

The event will provide practical solutions for individuals, organisations, and society as a whole to better protect children and young people from online dangers.

Conference Guest Speakers include:

Stevan Parkin – Consultant, Twitch Partner & Community Ambassador, dedicated to creating safer gaming spaces and promoting player well-being.

Cara Hunter MLA – SDLP MLA for East Derry and advocate for mental health, youth support, and suicide prevention.

Kurtis Reid – Journalist at Belfast Telegraph, specializing in digital news, crime, and technology, with notable coverage of online safety issues.

Sarah Jane Campbell – Service Manager at The Well Suicide Prevention, bringing extensive experience in mental health care, suicide prevention, and community engagement.

Ronan Gilchrist – Founder & COO of ALPS Ltd, a leader in well-being initiatives and suicide prevention training across Ireland.

Calli Yohanis – Community Suicide Liaison Officer at Extern, providing crucial support for families and communities impacted by suicide.

Online harm is a growing crisis, with young people facing unprecedented risks. By bringing together experts, professionals, and community leaders, the event will empower attendees with the tools and knowledge to create real change.

Tickets for the event are available online.

To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/preventing-online-harm-and-suicide-in-northern-ireland-tickets-1128689523749?aff=ebdssbdestsearch