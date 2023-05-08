Dunmurry-based, family-owned company, Tasty Foods has worked with Asda to secure listings for seven new sauce lines, which will be stocked across all the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores, as well as two lines in 60 Asda stores in Scotland.

Seven new products, which include Tasty Foods Taco Sauce, Southwest Sauce, Garlic Sauce, two sizes of Pepper Sauce, Spicy Curry Paste, and Gravy Paste, will be stocked in NI, with both pepper Sauces listed in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasty Foods was founded in 1990 by husband-and-wife Conor and Kathy Daykin, who are delighted to extend the company’s chilled sauce and paste offering, Conor Daykin, founder and sales manager at Tasty Foods, explained: “We started off supplying our concentrated sauce products to independent traders before our business developed rapidly, and from 2010, we began to supply to major supermarkets.

“As a company, we are very proud to have secured listings in all NI and 60 Scottish Asda stores for our new products. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team that we can achieve this growth and expansion.

“Our range of sauces and pastes really help families create a cost-effective meal, without compromising on quality or taste. We are a family-run business, and recognise the demands at mealtimes, so our focus has always been to provide family friendly meal solutions and we know Asda customers will love them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Elliot, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “It’s fantastic to continue our successful relationship with Tasty Foods! This is the first time the company will supply our Scottish stores - it’s lovely to see the brand grow with us and further increase its distribution across both regions.

“The seven new sauce products give Asda shoppers a variety of choices, which will be a perfect addition to trollies and baskets all year round.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad