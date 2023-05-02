News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
5 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
5 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
6 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Northern Ireland's Timely Careers has appointed a new director

Timely Careers, Northern Ireland’s first support service and jobs platform specialising in only flexible, part time, job share and term time job opportunities, has appointed a new director.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd May 2023, 19:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 19:51 BST

Laura Dowie, founder of Little Women NI, was recently appointed by the social enterprise.

Part of the WIB Group, Timely Careers offers skills training and a jobs board to support the return of talented women to the Northern Ireland workforce on conditions that work for both them and their employers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In her new role, Laura will be responsible for the management of the service, working with both applicants and employers, whilst also focusing on the growth and development of the business.

Most Popular

Laura is the founder of Little Women NI, an initiative which aims to develop a range of life-assuring skills amongst young girls, and has held six tenures as a board member on the Chartered Management Institute.

Read More
Plans for a £20m hotel on the North West 200 start finish line in Portstewart ar...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Laura Dowie has been appointed director of Timely CareersLaura Dowie has been appointed director of Timely Careers
Laura Dowie has been appointed director of Timely Careers
Related topics:CareersNorthern Ireland