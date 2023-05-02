Laura Dowie, founder of Little Women NI, was recently appointed by the social enterprise.

Part of the WIB Group, Timely Careers offers skills training and a jobs board to support the return of talented women to the Northern Ireland workforce on conditions that work for both them and their employers.

In her new role, Laura will be responsible for the management of the service, working with both applicants and employers, whilst also focusing on the growth and development of the business.

Laura is the founder of Little Women NI, an initiative which aims to develop a range of life-assuring skills amongst young girls, and has held six tenures as a board member on the Chartered Management Institute.

