Northern Ireland’s top 100 manufacturing and engineering businesses revealed for 2024

By Claire Cartmill
Published 14th May 2024, 18:02 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 12:21 BST
Ranked by turnover from their latest filed accounts at Companies House, the list features firms that have a registered office based in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s top 100 manufacturing and engineering businesses have been revealed.

Insider’s annual Northern Ireland Manufacturing 100 (2024) is a list of the top manufacturing and engineering businesses that have a registered office based in Northern Ireland.

They have been ranked by turnover from their latest filed accounts at Companies House.

Insider’s annual Northern Ireland Manufacturing 100 (2023) is a list of the top manufacturing and engineering businesses that have a registered office based in Northern Ireland

According to the list, poultry firm Moy Park, Craigavon topped the bill with £1.834.7million turnover and a pre-tax profit of £25.6million.

Next on the list was at number two was Craigavon pharmaceuticals business, Almac with £840.5m turnover and £96.7m pre-tax profit

Number three was domestic appliances firm Glen Electric in Newry with a £761.1m turnover and £27.1m pre-tax profit, then at four was herbs and spices company SHS in Belfast with £642.2 turnover and £14.7m pre-tax profit.

And sitting in fifth place was Randox, based in Crumlin the health diagnostic products company had a turnover of £625.6m and pre-tax profit of £189.8m.

Other firms in the top 10 were Dale Farm Co-operative, Belfast, Short Brothers, Belfast, NorthStone NI, Belfast, Terex GB, Dungannon and Caterpillar (NI) in Larne.

Here’s a list of all the 100 top businesses.

