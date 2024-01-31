Northern Ireland family firm Ulster Carpets is on the crest of a wave after completing its largest-ever cruise ship project.

Icon of the Seas set sail for the first time last weekend on a seven-day voyage in the Caribbean with over 55,000sqm of bespoke carpets designed and manufactured by the Portadown firm.

This game-changing cruise ship from Royal Caribbean International is 365 metres long, is 250,800 gross tons, and has a capacity of 5,610 guests and 2,500 crew.

Rachel Guy, contract sales director for Marine at Ulster Carpets, explained: “Icon of the Seas has been making headlines all over the world and we are very proud to have played a part in this amazing cruise ship.

“As a project, it challenged our design, planning and production teams like never before, but the final results demonstrate our ability to create unique designs and

luxury carpets. This is why cruise ships, casinos and hotels around the world turn to us first for their bespoke carpets and rugs.”

Featuring eight distinct ‘neighbourhoods’, the first Icon Class ship has 2,805 staterooms, 20 decks, seven pools and 40 different venues to drink and dine in!

Ulster’s designers, based in their Northern Ireland headquarters and their London Design Studio, created over 75 different designs to match the distinctive design and style of each area.

“Our average project would encompass around 20 different design schemes, so the Icon of the Seas profile was very different to complete at one time,” added Rachel.

“Our planners also had to deal with an extra level of intricacy in some areas of the cruise ship and the entire project placed a lot of pressure on our production team. However, despite the extra challenges, we were still able to deliver the same level of unrivalled service we offer our customers all over the world.

“We are delighted with the final results as they demonstrate the unique qualities and skills that Ulster Carpets are renowned for globally.”

The firm recently celebrated their 85th year with increased turnover of £11.8million following record US exports.

Ulster Carpets Icon of the Seas, which features bespoke carpets by Ulster Carpets, arrives in Miami. Image courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

Ulster Carpets Bespoke Ulster carpets for the Izumi restaurant on Icon of the Seas. Image courtesy of Royal Caribbean International